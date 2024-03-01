Galantis, David Guetta and 5 Seconds Of Summer have teamed up for a new single, ‘Lighter’.

The single marks the first new music release from 5 Seconds Of Summer in over a year, and follows David Guetta’s recent single run with Kim Petras, Bebe Rexha and more.

Christian Karlsson (Galantis) comments: “‘Lighter’ is a special song because the creative momentum between myself, David and 5SOS aligned so well – we let the collaboration flow into a piece of music that feels emotional and timeless. Michael (Clifford) is such a music lover very much like me, and working closely with him on producing the live elements like strings, guitar and drums was very inspiring. And it’s always great working with David, after the amazing response we had with ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ it’s exciting to be putting out another big record together.”

Check out the track below.