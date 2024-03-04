Garbage have booked a summer headline tour of the UK and Europe.

The dates will take place in June and July 2024, and include a London gig at Wembley OVO Arena on 20th July, as well as shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Wolverhampton and Bridlington Spa.

The details are:

JUNE

26 Milan, Italy – Magnolia

27 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

29 Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

30 Luxembourg – Rockhal

JULY

2 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

4 Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

5 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

6 Paris, France – Le Grande Rex

9 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool

12 Glasgow, UK – TRNSMT Festival

14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

15 Bridlington, UK – Bridlington Spa

17 Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls

19 Manchester, UK – 02 Apollo

20 London, UK – Wembley OVO Arena

Tickets go on general sale from sale at 10am on Friday 8th March.