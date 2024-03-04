Garbage have booked a summer headline tour of the UK and Europe.
The dates will take place in June and July 2024, and include a London gig at Wembley OVO Arena on 20th July, as well as shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Wolverhampton and Bridlington Spa.
The details are:
JUNE
26 Milan, Italy – Magnolia
27 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
29 Tilburg, Netherlands – 013
30 Luxembourg – Rockhal
JULY
2 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
4 Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall
5 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
6 Paris, France – Le Grande Rex
9 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool
12 Glasgow, UK – TRNSMT Festival
14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
15 Bridlington, UK – Bridlington Spa
17 Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls
19 Manchester, UK – 02 Apollo
20 London, UK – Wembley OVO Arena
Tickets go on general sale from sale at 10am on Friday 8th March.