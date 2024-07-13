The Gaslight Anthem release expanded edition of ‘History Books’ with complete remix

The Gaslight Anthem have released an expanded digital edition of their 2023 comeback album ‘History Books’, featuring a complete remix of the record.

The new version includes a fresh guest appearance from Bully on the track ‘Little Fires’, as well as the addition of their recent ‘History Books – Short Stories’ EP.

The band explained their decision in a statement: “We decided to remix History Books in its entirety, the Expanded Edition is out now. When we first mixed it, we were blown away by how incredible it sounded on the vinyl test presses. That original mix still holds up beautifully on vinyl, and we wouldn’t dream of changing it. However, when the album came out digitally, it didn’t quite hit the mark we were aiming for. So, we decided to remix it specifically for digital release.”

While there are no plans for a vinyl release of this new mix, the band have announced a translucent sea blue vinyl edition of ‘Short Stories’ for fans interested in physical media.

The Gaslight Anthem are currently on tour, having just headlined 2000trees Festival. They will continue their North American tour this summer, supported by Joyce Manor, Pinkshift and The Dirty Nil.