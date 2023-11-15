Gen And The Degenerates have announced their debut album with new single, ‘Famous’

Gen And The Degenerates have announced their debut album.

‘Anti-Fun Propaganda’ is set for release on 23rd February via Marshall Records, preceded by new single ‘Famous’.

“I don’t want to shy away from the darkness of being a human,” vocalist Genevieve Glynn-Reeves says of their new music. “But by that merit, I don’t want to be fully consumed by it and forget to have fun and be silly and make light of it. I think it’s important to have these difficult conversations with a sense of lightness and humour.”

Of the single, she adds: “It’s kind of a poison pill disguised as a pop confection. It’s taking a satirical look at celebrity culture, materialism, and where we draw our self-worth from, but it’s masquerading as a sexy, unrequited love song. That’s how it began life, but we reworked the music with Ross towards a darker place, and the lyrics took a more sarcastic and satirical turn…”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Kids Wanna Dance

Girls! Ft. Uninvited

Anti-Fun Propaganda

That’s Enough Internet For Today

All Figured Out

Plan B (Interlude)

Famous

BIG HIT SINGLE

Post-Cool

Jude’s Song