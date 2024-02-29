Gen And The Degenerates have booked a new headline tour for May

Gen And The Degenerates have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of the band’s debut album ‘Anti-Fun Propaganda’, which came out this month via Marshall Records.
“I don’t want to shy away from the darkness of being a human,” vocalist Genevieve Glynn-Reeves says of their new music. “But by that merit, I don’t want to be fully consumed by it and forget to have fun and be silly and make light of it. I think it’s important to have these difficult conversations with a sense of lightness and humour.”
The tour will visit:
MAY
23 McChullis, Glasgow
24 Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire
25 Stones Throw Festival, Newcastle
29 The Prince Albert, Brighton
30 Signature Brew, London
31 Rough Trade, Bristol
JUNE
01 Bodega, Nottingham