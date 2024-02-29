Gen And The Degenerates have booked a new headline tour for May

Gen And The Degenerates have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of the band’s debut album ‘Anti-Fun Propaganda’, which came out this month via Marshall Records.

“I don’t want to shy away from the darkness of being a human,” vocalist Genevieve Glynn-Reeves says of their new music. “But by that merit, I don’t want to be fully consumed by it and forget to have fun and be silly and make light of it. I think it’s important to have these difficult conversations with a sense of lightness and humour.”

The tour will visit:

MAY

23 McChullis, Glasgow

24 Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire

25 Stones Throw Festival, Newcastle

29 The Prince Albert, Brighton

30 Signature Brew, London

31 Rough Trade, Bristol

JUNE

01 Bodega, Nottingham