Genesis Owusu has released a new single and video.

‘Survivor’ is the latest cut from his second album, ‘Struggler’, which came out over the summer via Ourness/AWAL.

Owusu says of the release: “THE STORY NEVER ENDS, THE ROACH KEEPS ROACHING. THROUGH SPACE, TIME, FIRE & BRIMSTONE.”

Check out the new video below.

The tracklisting for ‘Struggler’ reads: