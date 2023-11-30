Genesis Owusu has released a new single and video, ‘Survivor’

His new album is out now.

‘Survivor’ is the latest cut from his second album, ‘Struggler’, which came out over the summer via Ourness/AWAL.

Owusu says of the release: “THE STORY NEVER ENDS, THE ROACH KEEPS ROACHING. THROUGH SPACE, TIME, FIRE & BRIMSTONE.”

Check out the new video below.

The tracklisting for ‘Struggler’ reads:

  1. Leaving the Light
  2. The Roach
  3. The Old Man
  4. See Ya There
  5. Freak Boy
  6. Tied Up!
  7. That’s Life (A Swamp)
  8. Balthazar
  9. Stay Blessed
  10. What Comes Will Come
  11. Stuck to the Fan
