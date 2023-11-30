Genesis Owusu has released a new single and video.
‘Survivor’ is the latest cut from his second album, ‘Struggler’, which came out over the summer via Ourness/AWAL.
Owusu says of the release: “THE STORY NEVER ENDS, THE ROACH KEEPS ROACHING. THROUGH SPACE, TIME, FIRE & BRIMSTONE.”
Check out the new video below.
The tracklisting for ‘Struggler’ reads:
- Leaving the Light
- The Roach
- The Old Man
- See Ya There
- Freak Boy
- Tied Up!
- That’s Life (A Swamp)
- Balthazar
- Stay Blessed
- What Comes Will Come
- Stuck to the Fan