Georgia is the special guest on tonight’s edition of Down With Boring

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is checking in with the brains behind one of our favourite albums of 2023 tonight, as the magnificent former Dork cover-star Georgia joins us for a catch-up.

She’s heading up an episode packed with faves, as we delve deep into Baby Queen‘s debut album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, check out new music from VLURE, Spector, NewDad and Wasia Project, and welcome back the mighty Girls Aloud. Oh. And Sooty? Yeah. Us neither.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm GMT on Dork Radio.