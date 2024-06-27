Georgia Gets By has shared a new single about meeting someone who will change you, ‘Madeline’

Georgia Gets By – aka New Zealand’s Georgia Nott from BROODS – has released a new single.

‘Madeline’ follows on from her recent drop ‘When All You Can Manage Is A Sigh’, as well as ‘Fish Bird Baby Boy’, her debut EP on Luminelle Recordings.

She explains: “Madeline is about the moment you meet someone that you know will change you. You feel it in the deepest place inside your stomach and become completely choice-less in your feelings for them.”

The song’s video was directed by Silken Weinberg. “I made the video for ‘Madeline’ with Silken Weinberg; my favourite person to create visual worlds with, for her ability to capture drama in a way that is equally playful and devastating,” she adds.

“We were watching a bunch of Hitchcock movies and became especially obsessed with Spellbound. Inspired by the trailers for his films, and the way they are a window into a much bigger story, we wanted to make ‘Madeline’ into that window. Just a glimpse of a world where ‘Madeline’ could be anything from a ghost, an idea or a hallucination. It’s really up to the viewer.”

