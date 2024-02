Georgia has released a new single, ‘Too Much Too Late’.

Previously debuted live, the track follows on from her latest album ‘Euphoric’, which came out back in July 2023 via Domino and saw her grace the cover of Dork.

Georgia says of the track: “It’s so hard at the moment to try and contemplate a balanced life when so much is going on, in the news, on social media, everywhere. I find it hard to sometimes see what’s reality and what’s fantasy.”

Check out the new single below.