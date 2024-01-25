gglum has announced her debut album, ‘The Garden Dream’

Rising London-based artist gglum, real name Ella Smoker, has announced her debut album ‘The Garden Dream’, set to be released on March 29th via Secretly Canadian.

The record follows her previous 8-track projects ‘Weak Teeth’ (2022) and ‘once the edge has worn off’ (2021).

Smoker describes ‘The Garden Dream’ as a fever dream, a blend of potent memory and repressed imagination. She explains, “At the time of writing it, I was having so many nightmares, just straight-up graphic and disturbing stuff. I think it was my subconscious telling me I had shit I needed to deal with, a lot of the mistrust I’ve had since I was a teenager. It was weirdly good timing, because I’m at a point in my life now where I’m actually pretty happy, and am in a good place to look back.”

The album’s lead single, ‘Do You See Me Different?’, is an intimate and atmospheric exploration of the confusion, chaos, and deflation felt during a difficult relationship that sees her teaming up with Kamal.. Smoker explains, “It’s about the confusion, chaos and deflation you feel during a difficult relationship.”

Another standout track, ‘Glue’, also shared with the news, delves into the desperation of wanting to mend a broken relationship. Smoker describes it as a song about “the desperation of wanting a broken relationship to be fixed again. Frantically scrambling to ‘glue’ things back together, but also feeling hopeless and numbing out.”

Smoker collaborated with producer Karma Kid (known for his work with Maisie Peters, Shygirl, Connie Constance) on the album, a partnership that helped her move beyond her natural bedroom-pop introversion and find joy in the process of collaboration.

Reflecting on her journey, Smoker shares, “At the time I was 17, going out all the time, bunking school, feeling really rubbish about myself. I think that’s what helped with writing a song I liked for the first time — I just started being honest. It was basically just me pouring my misery into a song, and that’s why I called myself gglum. At the time, I was just being all angsty teenager.”

The full tracklist for ‘The Garden Dream’ reads:

‘With You’

‘SPLAT!’

‘Late’

‘Pruning 1’

‘Pruning 2’

‘Easy Fun’

‘Glue’

‘Second Best’

‘He Laid His 97’s Neatly By The Door’

‘Honeybee’

‘Do You See Me Different?’ (Feat. Kamal)

‘Eating Rust’

‘The Garden Dream’