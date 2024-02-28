gglum has released a new debut album teaser, ‘Eating Rust’

Rising London-based artist gglum, real name Ella Smoker, has released a new single.

‘Eating Rust’ is from her recently-announced debut album ‘The Garden Dream’, set to be released on 29th March via Secretly Canadian. The record follows her previous 8-track projects ‘Weak Teeth’ (2022) and ‘once the edge has worn off’ (2021).

“[It] was the first song I made while writing the album that felt like it summed up the album’s sound for me,” explains Ella. “It’s all about a period of my life where I was desperate for one person’s love and approval which I would never get (yet i’d keep on trying anyway). It’s about what inspired the dream that inspired the album.”

Check out the new single below.

The full tracklist for ‘The Garden Dream’ reads:

‘With You’

‘SPLAT!’

‘Late’

‘Pruning 1’

‘Pruning 2’

‘Easy Fun’

‘Glue’

‘Second Best’

‘He Laid His 97’s Neatly By The Door’

‘Honeybee’

‘Do You See Me Different?’ (Feat. Kamal)

‘Eating Rust’

‘The Garden Dream’