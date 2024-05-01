GHOST are set to debut their first feature film ‘Rite Here Rite Now’ in cinemas

GHOST are set to debut their first feature film ‘RITE HERE RITE NOW’ in global cinemas this June.

This feature-length film, directed by GHOST’s Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry, will showcase never-before-seen concert footage from 2023 alongside a narrative that extends the band’s ongoing webisode series. It uniquely blends live performance with a fictional narrative, capturing the essence of GHOST’s theatrical rock performances. The film is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures with Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta, and Jonas Åkerlund as producers.

Tobias Forge shared insights into the inception of the film, stating, “Over a decade ago when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was. He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band and more importantly we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell. Not yet anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation.”

Alex Ross Perry expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of GHOST into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n’ Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISS Alive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for GHOST fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights.”

The exclusive worldwide theatrical release will come alongside an original motion picture soundtrack, which will be released via Loma Vista Recordings. Full details on worldwide screenings and ticket purchases can be found at ritehereritenow.com starting on 9th May at 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT.