Ghost have shared a new track ‘The Future is a Foreign Land’, from their film ‘RITE HERE RITE NOW’

GHOST has released a new studio track titled ‘The Future is a Foreign Land,’ previously unheard and now featured in their debut feature film ‘RITE HERE RITE NOW.’

The track emerges from GHOST’s storied 1969 sessions, encapsulating the essence of their early days with frontman Papa Nihil. It joins ‘Kiss the Go-Goat’ and ‘Mary on a Cross’ to complete what the band refers to as an “unholy trinity.” The song made its debut during the end credits of the film’s world premiere.

‘RITE HERE RITE NOW: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ is set to be released globally on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. The soundtrack, a mix of live and studio recordings, features 18 tracks including live versions captured during GHOST’s sold-out performances at the Forum.

The film ‘RITE HERE RITE NOW,’ which opened on June 20th through Trafalgar Releasing, offers a mix of live performances and narrative storytelling, bringing GHOST’s concert experience to nearly 2000 cinemas worldwide. The soundtrack and film promise to deliver an immersive experience for both long-time fans and newcomers to the band. Directed by Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry, the film is a production of Popecorn Cinematic Pictures with Rich Costey handling the soundtrack’s mixing.