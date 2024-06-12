Gia Ford has announced her debut album, ‘Transparent Things’.

The full-length is set for release on 13th September via Chrysalis Records, teased by new single ‘Paint Me Like A Woman’.

“Most of the characters in these songs are outcasts,” she explains, “all with unique ways of feeling on the periphery, somehow. Thematically it has a mythical quality, stemming from the repeated references to creatures, ghosts and undefined spirits. It’s a world of its own, where the characters have more in common than I initially thought was possible.”

Of the new single, she adds: “It is a look inside her mind as she feels herself drifting away from who she really is; allowing her rage to weave itself into the fabric of her being. It’s a comment on how we hurt each other, how we change each other, and a question: who gets punished for this terrible nature we have all, to varying degrees, embodied?”

The news follows on from her recent track drops ‘Poolside’, ‘Alligator’ and ‘Falling in Love Again’, as well as her support slot with Self Esteem at her huge Sheffield Don Valley show, and with Marika Hackman earlier this year.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Poolside

Loveshot

Alligator

Buzzing On You

Falling In Love Again

Paint Me Like A Woman

Try Changing

Housewife Dreams Of America

Don’t Down Me Out

The Porcupine

Our Mutual Friend