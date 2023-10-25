Gia Ford has released a new single about love and grief, ‘Falling in Love Again’

Gia Ford has released a new single, ‘Falling in Love Again’.

Out via Chrysalis Records, it follows on from her recent drop ‘Alligator’ and her recent support slot with Self Esteem ar her huge Sheffield Don Valley show.

“This song is based on a story my friends told me about their dad and his late wife, and how for a while after her death, no one could replace her. He used to dress his new girlfriends in clothes like hers,” Gia explains. “At first it sounds odd, and might make you feel uncomfortable. But really it’s a love song, just told in a different way.”

Check it out below.