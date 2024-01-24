Gia Ford’s new single ‘Poolside’ was inspired by a fictional LA poolboy

Catch her live at The Lower Third tonight (Wednesday, 24th January).
Photo Credit: Melanie Lehmann

Gia Ford has released a new single.

‘Poolside’ follows on from her recent track drops ‘Alligator’ and ‘Falling in Love Again’, as well as her support slot with Self Esteem at her huge Sheffield Don Valley show. She’ll also perform at The Lower Third tonight (Wednesday, 24th January).

“Poolside was first inspired by an image from a coffee table book, depicting affluent 60s Los Angeles,” she explains. “A birds-eye shot of houses with pools in the hills. I imagined a poolboy, disillusioned and angry at the world, and began describing what he felt and saw, working in a well-to-do LA neighbourhood. There’s this separation between him and the people he’s working for. He’s invisible to them.”

Check out her latest single below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Y Not Festival has unveiled 2024's line-up
Music News
L'objectif are back with news of a brand new EP, and a puppy-packed teaser single
Music News
Borough Council have dropped their new single 'Casino'
READ MORE