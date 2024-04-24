girl in red has shared her cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Girlfriend Is Better’

girl in red has unveiled her take on Talking Heads’ ‘Girlfriend Is Better,’ marking the latest release from the forthcoming A24 Music compilation album, ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.’

The tribute album, set to launch on 17th May, reimagines 16 tracks from the iconic band, providing fresh interpretations of their seminal work.

Reflecting on her contribution to the album, girl in red expressed her admiration for Talking Heads: “Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world. Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I’m super grateful I was given the opportunity. Talking Heads forever!!!!”

The album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ celebrates four decades since the original concert film and its soundtrack were recorded over three nights at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre in December 1983.

Fans can listen to girl in red’s version of ‘Girlfriend Is Better’ now, with the full album set to drop next month, featuring contributions from artists like Miley Cyrus, The Linda Lindas, Blondeshell and The National, plus the already heard offerings from Paramore, Teezo Touchdown, and Lorde.

The tracklist reads:

Miley Cyrus – ‘Psycho Killer’

The National – ‘Heaven’

Blondshell – ‘Thank You For Sending Me An Angel’

The Linda Lindas – ‘Found A Job’

Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado – ‘Slippery People’

Paramore – ‘Burning Down The House’

Dj Tunez – ‘Life During Wartime’

Teezo Touchdown – ‘Making Flippy Floppy’

Jean Dawson – ‘Swamp’

The Cavemen – ‘What A Day That Was’

BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones) – ‘This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)’

Kevin Abstract – ‘Once In A Lifetime’

Toro y Moi (feat. Brijean) – ‘Genius Of Love’

girl in red – ‘Girlfriend Is Better’

Lorde – ‘Take Me To The River’

Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark) – ‘Crosseyed And Painless’