“It’s just got this wonderful ‘fuck you’ energy” – girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter are teaming up for a new track, ‘You Need Me Now?’, this Friday

Dork cover stars collide this week, as girl in red’s new track drops on Friday (22nd March), featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

First hinted at back in January on a live stream, the new single ‘You Need Me Now?’ will arrive at the end of this week.

“Originally, I had a line about wanting Ariana Grande to feature, but she didn’t want to, so I was having to do it myself. That didn’t seem cool enough, though,” Marie told Dork for this month’s cover feature. She then reached out to Sabrina. “I love ‘Feather’, I love ‘Nonsense’, and I think ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ is such a sick album. I knew she could bring something to the song that I couldn’t.”

It was an instant yes, with Sabrina telling Marie that she’d even burp on a song if it’s what Marie wanted. “I found that so funny,” says Marie. The pair wrote the lyrics together, and Sabrina smashed her part out in just four hours. “It’s just got this wonderful ‘fuck you’ energy.”

“A lot of duets or collaborations feel very calculated, but I wanted something exciting and surprising,” Marie continues. “It was the same when I made ‘Serotonin’ with Finneas. It’s a weird song, but it feels fun, and I want more of that. It’s about allowing myself to have weird ideas and trying them out instead of being really serious all the time. It’s possible to be serious and have fun with it.”

‘You Need Me Now?’ is taken from her second album, ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’, which is set for release on 12th April. You can read more from girl in red in the April 2024 issue of Dork, out now. Order a copy below.