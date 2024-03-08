girl in red has released a new single, ‘DOING IT AGAIN BABY’: “This is the most fun track I’ve ever made”

girl in red has released a new single, ‘DOING IT AGAIN BABY’.

The track is taken from the Dork cover star’s second album ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ – the follow-up to 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ – which will be released on 12th April via Columbia Records.

She says: “This is the most fun track I’ve ever made. It was actually very hard to write because I was struggling with allowing myself to make a song that I just thought was f**king sick, cool and fun. I tried to force myself to write some sappy-try-hard meaningful lyrics when really all this song was supposed to be, was the soundtrack of feeling absolutely on the top of the world.”

She’s also just confirmed a new tour that includes a huge show at London’s Wembley Arena:

AUGUST
29 Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, United Kingdom

SEPTEMBER
01 O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom
03 OVO Arena Wembley – London, United Kingdom

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 15th March, at 10am.

