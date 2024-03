girl in red has announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of her second album ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ – the follow-up to 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ – which will be released on 12th April via Columbia Records.

The details are:

AUGUST

29 Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, United Kingdom

SEPTEMBER

01 O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom

03 OVO Arena Wembley – London, United Kingdom

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 15th March, at 10am.