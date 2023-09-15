Girl Scout have released a new single about realising the people around you “aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies”

The full EP will be released later this month.

Girl Scout have released a new single, ‘Bruises’.

It’s a track from their upcoming new EP about realising the people around you “aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies”, and it arrives alongside a live performance video.

Guitarist Viktor Spasov explains: “‘Bruises’ is a song about reaching a certain age where you realise that the grown ups and people around you aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies. It’s a song about trying to understand and forgive the wrongdoings or faults that people close to you may have and, in some ways, the whole track is a reminder for myself to try and choose love and patience instead of anger and irritation.”

Check it out below; their ‘Granny Music’ EP is set for release on 29th September.

