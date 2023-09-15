Girl Scout have released a new single about realising the people around you “aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies”

Girl Scout have released a new single, ‘Bruises’.

It’s a track from their upcoming new EP about realising the people around you “aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies”, and it arrives alongside a live performance video.

Guitarist Viktor Spasov explains: “‘Bruises’ is a song about reaching a certain age where you realise that the grown ups and people around you aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies. It’s a song about trying to understand and forgive the wrongdoings or faults that people close to you may have and, in some ways, the whole track is a reminder for myself to try and choose love and patience instead of anger and irritation.”

Check it out below; their ‘Granny Music’ EP is set for release on 29th September.