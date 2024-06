Girl Scout have announced a new headline tour.

The band will perform around the UK in February 2025, with the news following their recent single ‘I Just Needed You To Know’ – read their Hype playlist cover feature here.

The details are:

FEBRUARY

5 – Waterfront Studio, Norwich

6 – Hare & Hounds V2, Birmingham

7 – Gullivers, Manchester

9 – Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

11 – Bodega, Nottingham

12 – Louisiana, Bristol

13 – The Lower Third, London

14 – Heartbreakers, Southampton