Girlband! have shared their new single, ‘Heartbreak Town’

Girlband! have released their new single ‘Heartbreak Town’, the final offering before their debut EP of the same name arrives on 30th July via Soul Kitchen/EMI North.

The track follows previous singles ‘Not Like The Rest’ and ’21st Century Suffragette’, which will also feature on the upcoming EP. It comes on the heels of the Nottingham-based trio’s first-ever performance at Glastonbury Festival, where they appeared on the Introducing Stage.

Speaking about the track, voicalist Georgie said: “‘Heartbreak Town’ is written about a town called Mansfield where I grew up. The lyric is very much about always being rooted in the town you grew up in and how your heart always belongs there, even though the town has lost many of the things that were there when I was young and so much sadness I saw there growing up, it will still always be my home town. And it’s very much inspired by family and friends and people of Mansfield that keep the fire alive there.”

Following their Glastonbury debut, Girlband! have a busy summer ahead with festival appearances and headline shows across the UK and Europe. Their upcoming live dates include performances at Montreux Jazz Festival, Y Not Festival, and Camp Bestival, among others.

The dates in full read:

JULY

15 Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland

20 Monument Festival, Sunderland, UK

26 Scarborough Open Air w/ James, Scarborough, UK

AUGUST

3 Y Not Festival, Pikehall, Derbyshire, UK

10 Rust, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 Smukfest, Denmark

18 Camp Bestival, UK

25 Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, UK

31 Rock and Roll Circus, Sheffield, UK

SEPTEMBER

14 Sonic Boom Festival, UK

14 Gotobeat Festival (evening), UK

20 Southampton Joiners, Southampton, UK

21 On Mono Festival, UK

OCTOBER

5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester, UK