Girlband! say enough is enough with their new single, ’21st Century Suffragette’

Girlband! have just dropped their latest single ’21st Century Suffragette’.
The new track comes after their previous single ‘Not Like The Rest’, which was released earlier this year.
Discussing the inspiration behind ’21st Century Suffragette’, the band explain: “’21st Century Suffragette’ is about being told who to be by society or maybe even someone closer and finding the empowerment in rebelling against that. Especially as women! People see the word ‘suffragette’ and think of the early 20th century which is of course true and they set the way but this song is about the importance of still fighting for rights that go against the system and in our opinion socially just. We just needed to get some angst out of our system after getting to a point where we were like ‘f you enough is enough.’”
In addition to their new release, Girlband! are set to embark on a tour. The dates in full read:
MAY
3 Deaf Institute – The Lodge, Manchester
4 Sound City, Liverpool
5 Teddy Rocks, Blandford
9 The Grace, London
10 Le Pub, Newport
11 Louisiana, Bristol
16 The Joiners, Southampton
17 The Great Escape, Brighton
18 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
30 Block Party, Paris, France
31 Dauwpop – Hellendoorn, Netherlands
JUNE
1 Vestrock – Hulst, Netherlands
JULY
20 Monument Festival – Sunderland
26 Scarborough Open Air Theatre (James support) – Scarborough
AUGUST
3 Y Not Festival – Derbyshire
11 Smukfest, Denmark
18 Camp Bestival, Dorset
25 Camper Calling, Warwickshire
31 Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield