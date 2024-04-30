Girlband! say enough is enough with their new single, ’21st Century Suffragette’

Girlband! have just dropped their latest single ’21st Century Suffragette’.

The new track comes after their previous single ‘Not Like The Rest’, which was released earlier this year.

Discussing the inspiration behind ’21st Century Suffragette’, the band explain: “’21st Century Suffragette’ is about being told who to be by society or maybe even someone closer and finding the empowerment in rebelling against that. Especially as women! People see the word ‘suffragette’ and think of the early 20th century which is of course true and they set the way but this song is about the importance of still fighting for rights that go against the system and in our opinion socially just. We just needed to get some angst out of our system after getting to a point where we were like ‘f you enough is enough.’”

In addition to their new release, Girlband! are set to embark on a tour. The dates in full read:

MAY

3 Deaf Institute – The Lodge, Manchester

4 Sound City, Liverpool

5 Teddy Rocks, Blandford

9 The Grace, London

10 Le Pub, Newport

11 Louisiana, Bristol

16 The Joiners, Southampton

17 The Great Escape, Brighton

18 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

30 Block Party, Paris, France

31 Dauwpop – Hellendoorn, Netherlands

JUNE

1 Vestrock – Hulst, Netherlands

JULY

20 Monument Festival – Sunderland

26 Scarborough Open Air Theatre (James support) – Scarborough

AUGUST

3 Y Not Festival – Derbyshire

11 Smukfest, Denmark

18 Camp Bestival, Dorset

25 Camper Calling, Warwickshire

31 Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield