girli has launched a new ‘interactive online experience’, the girliverse

Her new album is out in May.
Photo Credit: Claryn Chong

girli has launched a new interactive project.

The online experience, dubbed the girliverse, arrives ahead of her second album ‘Matriarchy’, due for release on 17th May.

girli explains: “Fans can explore three rooms: my bedroom, living room and  my walk-in wardrobe. Each are full of super fun interactive features; they can have a look on my computer and find loads of photos from tour, they can read my diary entries, they can see all of my favourite women & LGBTQ+ figures from history in pictures on the walls, they can visit my library and see what book I’m reading at the moment and they can have a look on my 90s TV and watch my music videos.

“My new album Matriarchy is all about community, so having a digital space for fans to come together and learn and play was something I wanted to share.”

Visit girliverse.com to find out more.

