Girli has released her rebellious new single, ‘Matriarchy’

Girli has released a new single, ‘Matriarchy’.

The single follows her 2023 EP ‘why am I like this?’, and arrives to coincide with a headline tour of North America, kicking off on Saturday 23rd September in Boston, Massachusetts.

She says of the track: “I wrote ‘Matriarchy’ about sapphic relationships and how they feel like an act of rebellion towards the patriarchy. Women are taught that they exist for the male gaze, so when women love women, it’s like putting a massive middle finger up to the homophobic, transphobic, misogynist, patriarchal society we live in and saying “f**k you, I exist and I’m gonna have fun”. Existing in the female gaze feels so liberating. When I’m in love with a woman, it feels like we’re rewriting the rules of society and creating our own brand-new world.”

Check out the single below, and keep an eye out for an accompanying video arriving later today.