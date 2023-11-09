Girli has announced her second album with heartbreak tune, ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’

Girli has announced her second album, ‘Matriarchy’.

The full-length will be released on 17th May, teased by new single ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’ and accompanied by a headline tour.

Of the track, she says: “‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl is about the first time a girl broke my heart, and how it stung like no other heartbreak had ever stung before.

“This song is about my experience of sapphic relationships, their intensity, the higher highs, but lower lows. The love is deeper, but the heartbreak hits harder. It’s both wonderful and terrible at the same time.”

Check it out below, and find the live shows after the jump.