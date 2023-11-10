Girli has released a video for her second album heartbreak tune, ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’

Girli has released a new video for ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’.

It’s a cut from her just-announced second album, ‘Matriarchy’, due for release on 17th May accompanied by a headline tour.

“‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl is about the first time a girl broke my heart,” she explains, “and how it stung like no other heartbreak had ever stung before. This song is about my experience of sapphic relationships, their intensity, the higher highs, but lower lows. The love is deeper, but the heartbreak hits harder. It’s both wonderful and terrible at the same time.”

Of the video, she adds: “This video is the modern-day continuation of the love story started in my previous music video, ‘Matriarchy’, set in an unknown historical past. I’m no longer a queen in a sapphic palace, I’m a girl in her mid-20s in 2023, susceptible to heartbreak and loss and naivety in love. The painting of my lover from the ‘Matriarchy’ video, the same lover in girli’s modern-day love story, is seen in a gallery; sapphic love stories have happened throughout history.”

