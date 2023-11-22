Girls Aloud are back! Back!! Back!!! There’s a 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour, but no new music

Girls Aloud are back! Back!! Back!!!

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola are set to reunite for a massive arena tour next May and June across the UK & Ireland.

Coming after the passing of Sarah Harding, a statement explains: “Girls Aloud will not be releasing any new music around the tour. The band haven’t recorded any new songs or filmed any music videos. The tour will be a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.”

Cheryl says, “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Nadine adds, “Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together.”

“Over the last year, we’ve felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group,” Kimberley continues. “And I guess it’s ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn’t celebrate at the time.”

Nicola concludes, “I think what’s really encouraging is that whenever people ask us about reuniting it’s not, “Would you guys ever do it?” but “When are you guys gonna do it?” To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour. It will be massive celebration of everything we’ve done up to this point. We want people to leave being like, “Wow, I’ve just had one of the best nights of my life.”

Tickets for the new run go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, 29th November, with a general sale from Friday, 1st December.

The dates read:

Sat 18 May – 3Arena Dublin

Mon 20 May – SSE Arena Belfast

Thurs 23 May – Manchester AO Arena

Fri 24 May – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 27 May – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 31 May – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 1 Jun – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 4 Jun – Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 8 Jun – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 12 Jun – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 Jun – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 18 Jun – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 22 Jun – London The O2

Sun 23 Jun – London The O2

Sat 29 Jun – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena