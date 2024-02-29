Girls Aloud and Mika are headlining Brighton & Hove’s Pride Fabuloso event.
They will headline the main stage at this year’s two-day community fundraiser event at Preston Park, Brighton on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August.
Joining them will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis Bextor, S Club, Gabrielle, Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, House Gospel Choir and Danny Beard, with more to be announced.
Managing Director Paul Kemp comments: “Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our 2 day FABULOSO community fundraiser. With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours.”
Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola are also set to reunite for a massive arena tour in May and June across the UK & Ireland. The dates read:
MAY
17 3Arena Dublin
18 3Arena Dublin
20 SSE Arena Belfast
21 SSE Arena Belfast
23 Manchester AO Arena
24 Manchester AO Arena
25 Manchester AO Arena
27 Cardiff Utilita Arena
28 Sheffield Utilia Arena
31 Newcastle Utilita Arena
JUNE
1 Newcastle Utilita Arena
2 Newcastle Utilita Arena
4 Aberdeen P&J Live
8 Glasgow OVO Hydro
9 Glasgow OVO Hydro
10 Glasgow OVO Hydro
12 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
13 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
15 Leeds First Direct Arena
16 Leeds First Direct Arena
18 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
19 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
20 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
22 London The O2
23 London The O2
25 London The O2
26 London The O2
29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
30 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena