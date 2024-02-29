Girls Aloud and Mika are headlining Brighton & Hove’s Pride Fabuloso event.

They will headline the main stage at this year’s two-day community fundraiser event at Preston Park, Brighton on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August.

Joining them will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis Bextor, S Club, Gabrielle, Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, House Gospel Choir and Danny Beard, with more to be announced.

Managing Director Paul Kemp comments: “Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our 2 day FABULOSO community fundraiser. With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours.”

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola are also set to reunite for a massive arena tour in May and June across the UK & Ireland. The dates read:

MAY

17 3Arena Dublin

18 3Arena Dublin

20 SSE Arena Belfast

21 SSE Arena Belfast

23 Manchester AO Arena

24 Manchester AO Arena

25 Manchester AO Arena

27 Cardiff Utilita Arena

28 Sheffield Utilia Arena

31 Newcastle Utilita Arena

JUNE

1 Newcastle Utilita Arena

2 Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 Aberdeen P&J Live

8 Glasgow OVO Hydro

9 Glasgow OVO Hydro

10 Glasgow OVO Hydro

12 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

15 Leeds First Direct Arena

16 Leeds First Direct Arena

18 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

19 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

22 London The O2

23 London The O2

25 London The O2

26 London The O2

29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena