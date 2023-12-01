Girls Aloud have extended their 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour with 14 new shows

Girls Aloud have extended their upcoming UK tour due to demand.

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola are set to reunite for a massive arena tour next May and June across the UK & Ireland – now with an additional 14 shows.

Coming after the passing of Sarah Harding, a statement explains: “Girls Aloud will not be releasing any new music around the tour. The band haven’t recorded any new songs or filmed any music videos. The tour will be a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.”

Cheryl says, “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Nadine adds, “Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together.”

“Over the last year, we’ve felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group,” Kimberley continues. “And I guess it’s ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn’t celebrate at the time.”

Nicola concludes, “I think what’s really encouraging is that whenever people ask us about reuniting it’s not, “Would you guys ever do it?” but “When are you guys gonna do it?” To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour. It will be massive celebration of everything we’ve done up to this point. We want people to leave being like, “Wow, I’ve just had one of the best nights of my life.”

The dates read:

MAY

17 3Arena Dublin

18 3Arena Dublin

20 SSE Arena Belfast

21 SSE Arena Belfast

23 Manchester AO Arena

24 Manchester AO Arena

25 Manchester AO Arena

27 Cardiff Utilita Arena

28 Sheffield Utilia Arena

31 Newcastle Utilita Arena

JUNE

1 Newcastle Utilita Arena

2 Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 Aberdeen P&J Live

8 Glasgow OVO Hydro

9 Glasgow OVO Hydro

10 Glasgow OVO Hydro

12 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

15 Leeds First Direct Arena

16 Leeds First Direct Arena

18 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

19 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

22 London The O2

23 London The O2

25 London The O2

26 London The O2

29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena