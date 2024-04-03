Glass Animals return as superstars with their fourth studio album, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’

After spending much of the last couple of years riding ‘Heat Waves’ on the way to becoming one of the biggest bands on the planet, Glass Animals have returned with news of their fourth album, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’.

Set to arrive on 19th July via Polydor Records, it’s the follow up to 2020’s smash ‘Dreamland’, and comes alongside a brand new single, ‘Creatures In Heaven’.

“Life can change dramatically, but sometimes you aren’t able to change as quickly on a personal level,” frontman Dave Bayley explains, confronting the reality of suddenly being a global star. “You end up feeling like a spectator. And then you are asked and expected to be a certain type of person, a different person. But…I wasn’t sure how. It confused me to the point of not knowing who I was or if anything was real.”

Realising that “human connection and the love between us is much bigger, more important, and more complex than anything else”, ‘Creatures In Heaven’ focuses down on the concept of being in the moment.

“It’s about a moment in time,” Dave explains, “be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over. Or if it doesn’t go as planned. Or if it dies too soon. It is still fucking beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that’s how you choose to see it,” says Dave.

Glass Animals are set to perform a couple of intimate pop up shows this month, at Pappy + Harriet’s in the Mojave Desert, California (11th April) and in Mexico City (15th). More shows are set to be announced soon.

The tracklisting for ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ reads:

Show Pony

whatthehellishappening

Creatures in Heaven

Wonderful Nothing

A Tear in Space (Airlock)

ICMYFILA

How I Learned To Love The Bomb

White Roses

On the Run

Lost in the Ocean