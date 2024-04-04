Glass Animals have announced a new world tour, with UK support from The Big Moon

Glass Animals have announced a new world tour.

The dates are in support of their fourth album, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’. Set to arrive on 19th July via Polydor Records, it’s the follow up to 2020’s ‘Dreamland’, and comes alongside a brand new single, ‘Creatures In Heaven’.

“Life can change dramatically, but sometimes you aren’t able to change as quickly on a personal level,” frontman Dave Bayley explains, confronting the reality of suddenly being a global star. “You end up feeling like a spectator. And then you are asked and expected to be a certain type of person, a different person. But…I wasn’t sure how. It confused me to the point of not knowing who I was or if anything was real.”

Realising that “human connection and the love between us is much bigger, more important, and more complex than anything else”, ‘Creatures In Heaven’ focuses down on the concept of being in the moment.

“It’s about a moment in time,” Dave explains, “be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over. Or if it doesn’t go as planned. Or if it dies too soon. It is still fucking beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that’s how you choose to see it,” says Dave.

The UK leg of the tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

1 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

2 Manchester – Co-Op Live

3 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

5 Cardiff – Utilita Arena

7 London – The O2 Arena