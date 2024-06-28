Welcome to Dork’s Glastonbury 2024 Live Blog, your front-row seat to the most anticipated music event of the year. As 200,000 lucky revellers descend upon Worthy Farm, we’re here to bring you all the action, excitement, and inevitable mishaps from this five-day musical extravaganza.

This year’s lineup is a veritable feast for the ears, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA headlining the Pyramid Stage. Shania Twain is set to dazzle in the coveted Sunday Teatime Legend slot, proving that Glastonbury truly has something for everyone. Beyond the headliners, the festival boasts an impressive array of talent across its stages. K-pop sensations Seventeen will make history on the Pyramid Stage, while Olivia Dean and Remi Wolf are both high up our picks list. Dork faves Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Alvvays , Confidence Man, Little Simz, and The Last Dinner Party also make appearances you really shouldn’t miss.

For those of you following along from home, fear not. While you may miss out on the authentic experience of waking up in a puddle, you won’t miss a beat of the music. The BBC is providing extensive coverage across its platforms, and you can catch most sets from the five main stages online via BBC iPlayer. And of course, we’ll be right here, bringing you minute-by-minute updates, witty observations, and all the festival gossip you can handle. You can find our guide here.

So grab your virtual wellies, pour yourself a warm cider, and join us as we embark on this musical journey. Whether you’re in the heart of Worthy Farm or comfortably ensconced on your sofa, Dork’s Glastonbury 2024 Live Blog is your essential companion for the next few days of music, mayhem, and memories. From Camila Cabello’s pop spectacle to Yard Act’s post-punk energy, Burna Boy’s Afrobeats to Soft Play’s raucous mayhem, we’ve got you covered. Let the festival begin.