Glastonbury 2024 unveils eclectic West Holts lineup

Glastonbury Festival has unveiled the latest additions to its 2024 line-up, spotlighting the artists set to perform on the West Holts stage.

Known for its eclectic mix of genres, the stage will feature headline performances by Jungle, Jessie Ware, and Justice. Joining them will be a variety of acts including Danny Brown, Nia Archives, Black Pumas, Noname, Brittany Howard, Sugababes, and Squid.

Check out the 2024 line-up poster for Glastonbury’s “outernational rhythm hub”, the ever-amazing @WestHoltsGlasto pic.twitter.com/2QjYM1gmOs — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 26, 2024

Glastonbury continues to update its festival line-up across other stages as well. The Field of Avalon will see performances by Kneecap, Bob Vylan, and Lambrini Girls, while the newly introduced Nomad stage aims to highlight underrepresented artists in festival culture. Performers like Benzo, Devolicious, Indy Rivers, Lea Lea, Pxssy Palace, Sippin’ T, and Swana Collective are slated to appear.

A new stage called ‘Arrivals’ is also making its debut, dedicated to South Asian culture, featuring artists such as 4resh, Angel D’Lite, Baalti, Bobby Friction, and Daytimers.