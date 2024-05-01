Glastonbury announces the full line-up for the Left Field stage, featuring English Teacher, Big Special, Pillow Queens and Bob Vylan

Glastonbury has revealed the full line-up for its Left Field stage, with a mix of artists including English Teacher, Big Special, Bob Vylan, and more.

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival, set for June 26-30 at Worthy Farm, has already announced a massive swathe of major names, including Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA, with Shania Twain in the legends slot. The festival has since gradually introduced the full line-up of artists for its stages, with the latest update focusing on the Left Field area. This stage, known for promoting left-wing politics and political engagement, was established in 2000 by Billy Bragg and Juliet Wills.

Among those announced for the Left Field stage are Big Special, The Lottery Winners, Pillow Queens, Sprints, English Teacher, Bob Vylan, singer-songwriter Billy Nomates, and stage host Billy Bragg.

With an election just months away, @GlastoLeftField returns to Glastonbury 2024 with a line-up of musicians and speakers to help recharge your activism. pic.twitter.com/WexwZ8M6YZ — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 1, 2024

Several politically-centered debates are also scheduled. The ‘Trans Liberation Now!’ panel will feature on June 28, discussing pressing issues with Hiba Noor and others. Debates covering topics from the Israel-Palestine conflict to the Post Office Scandal and the 2024 Election will also take place, featuring speakers like Angela Rayner MP and Caroline Lucas MP.