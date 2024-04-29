Silver Hayes has unveiled its lineup for Glastonbury 2024, featuring Charli XCX, Romy, Shygirl, Caity Baser and more

Glastonbury’s dedicated dance music area, Silver Hayes, has unveiled its 2024 lineup. The area will feature four stages, hosting a diverse range of acts over four days, including the likes of Charli XCX, Romy, Kelly Lee Owens, Caity Baser, Flowerovlove, Fat Dog, Porij and Shygirl.

This year, Silver Hayes introduces its first indoor venue, aiming to blend innovative design with exceptional musical talent. The lineup boasts over 150 artists, with notable performances expected from Bonobo, Joy Orbison, I. Jordan, Eliza Rose, Girls Don’t Sync, Sammy Virji, and Casisdead.

In addition to the individual performances, the festival will feature several takeover events by the likes of Fabric, Body Movements, Metalheadz, and Foundation FM. Attendees can also look forward to unique back-to-back sets from Dr Dubplate and Todd Armada, Groove Armada vs Eats Everything, Jyoty paired with Lil Silva and Sampha, and SG Lewis alongside a secret guest.

Silver Hayes is not just about music this year; it also introduces ‘The Information,’ a space dedicated to fostering discussions and debates on themes of imagination and a positive future. ‘The Hayes Pavilion’ will serve as an artistic hub, showcasing a visual arts program to highlight the UK’s emerging talents in immersive design. Additionally, a new ‘Room’ will offer wellness activities including sound baths, breathwork, guided meditation, and yoga.

The broader festival lineup at Worthy Farm has already revealed Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as the headliners for the Pyramid Stage with Shania Twain set to grace the legends slot on Sunday.