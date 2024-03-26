Caity Baser, Baby Queen, Courting and Good Neighbours are among the latest names for Live At Leeds: In The Park

The all-dayer takes place on 25th May in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

A new batch of names have been announced for this year’s Live At Leeds: In The Park.

The latest additions include Baxter Dury, Caity Baser, Baby Queen, Billy Nomates, Overpass, Courting and Good Neighbours, with the festival taking place on 25th May in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

They join a bill that already features festival headliners The Kooks, as well as Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands, White Lies, Melanie C, Mystery Jets, The Academic, The Mysterines, Vistas, The Slow Readers Club, Sprints, Sea Girls, Circa Waves, Corinne Bailey Rae, HotWax, Lucia & The Best Boys, Orla Gartland, Tom A. Smith and The Clause.

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 are on sale now at liveatleeds.com.

