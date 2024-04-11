Goat Girl have shared a new cut from their upcoming third album, “pop-esque” single ‘motorway’

Goat Girl have released a new single, ‘motorway’.

The trio’s third record, ‘Below The Waste’ is set for release on 7th June via Rough Trade Records, and has already been teased by early single ‘ride around’.

Singer Lottie Pendlebury says of the track: “motorway was born out of a desire to write a song where the main focal point was the voice. In listening to lots of music where the vocal line commanded all the attention through unexpected turns and developing melodies, I knew I wanted to try something similar. I sat with a simple sub bass line and experimented with letting the voice move however it wanted and recorded a video of myself to capture the moment. ‘Driving on the motorway’ were initially the only lyrics I had and would annoy everyone by repeatedly singing them. It became this really catchy riff that found its place as the track’s opening line and of course, main theme. It conjured up feelings of being a kid in the backseat of a car, not knowing where you’re heading but feeling content, or the fleeting moments you spend in new cities, and how the journey rather than destination sometimes feels like the main component.

“Instrumentally writing together, we naturally gravitated to a more electronic sound which suited the pop-esque style of the track. As a band we have a shared love for pop music of the noughties and would reference tracks like Kid Cudi’s Pursuit of Happiness or Day n Nite to try and reflect in the song. We really lent into the epicness of this track and its pop sensibilities, through holly’s melodic sub bass synth that constantly weaves between the vocals, rosy’s drum beats that in their space create heaviness, and the Juno 60 that chimes away throughout the chorus. Whilst leaning in we also wanted to subvert the classic pop ballad trope and include organic instruments, like the air organ that plays the main chords heard in the chorus, placing the sonic in a unique place.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

reprise

ride around

words fell out

play it down

tcnc

where’s ur <3

prelude

tonight

motorway

s.m.o.g

take it away

pretty faces

perhaps

jump sludge

sleep talk

wasting