Goat Girl have announced their third album with new single ‘ride around’

Goat Girl have announced a new album.

The trio’s third record, ‘Below The Waste’ is set for release on 7th June via Rough Trade Records, teased by early single ‘ride around’ and accompanied by a March tour.

Singer Lottie Pendlebury says of the track: “I was listening to lots of music at the time by Phillip Glass and Deerhoof that plays with the relationship between tension and resolution which definitely influenced this song. I was yearning for honesty and authenticity in relationships I held with people, probably partly because at the time, like everyone, we were so isolated from one another. But it also felt deeper than that, like the conversations I dreamt of stripped away all of the etiquettes we desperately clung onto and went below the surface to where the most interesting parts of ourselves tend to be suppressed.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

reprise

ride around

words fell out

play it down

tcnc

where’s ur <3

prelude

tonight

motorway

s.m.o.g

take it away

pretty faces

perhaps

jump sludge

sleep talk

wasting

Goat Girl’s tour will visit:

MARCH

22 Hebden Bridge, Wainsgate Chapel

23 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

24 Nottingham, Bodega

26 Margate, Where Else?

27 Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

28 London, ICA