Goat Girl have shared their super personal new single, ‘words fell out’

Goat Girl have released a new single, ‘words fell out’.

The trio’s third record, ‘Below The Waste’ is set for release on 7th June via Rough Trade Records, and has already been teased by early singles ‘ride around’ and ‘motorway’.

Singer/guitarist Lottie Pendlebury wrote the track while watching drummer Rosy Jones struggle with addiction, she explains: “The song is about the helplessness felt amongst our friends as we attempted to nurture Rosy, a time that felt really hard to find words for.

“I wrote it to sort through the emotions that are pushed aside in the midst of dealing with a crisis. The opening line ‘I only want the best for you’ is the central theme, not only of the song but also our friendship.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

reprise

ride around

words fell out

play it down

tcnc

where’s ur <3

prelude

tonight

motorway

s.m.o.g

take it away

pretty faces

perhaps

jump sludge

sleep talk

wasting