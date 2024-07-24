Alison Goldfrapp has launched her own record label, A.G Records

Alison Goldfrapp has launched her own record label.

She’s also shared a new single titled ‘I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)’. Co-produced and co-written with Richard X, the track marks the first release for A.G Records.

Goldfrapp says of the new single: “After the amazing reaction to my first solo record ‘The Love Invention’ I wasn’t quite ready to leave the dancefloor. ‘I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)’ is another collaboration with the brilliant Richard X. It’s fun, fizzy, a little bit melancholic and a little bit retro. I hope you love it x”

On launching her own label, she comments: “‘I Wanna Be Loved’ is my first single on my own record label A.G Records. It’s an exciting new chapter for me after two decades in the industry. To own my masters for the first time and share my music with the world in my own way feels really quite exhilarating. X”

The single follows Goldfrapp’s 2023 debut solo album ‘The Love Invention’. A limited edition signed 7″ vinyl of the new track will be available in October.

Goldfrapp recently performed at Mighty Hoopla festival and has upcoming appearances scheduled at several summer festivals.

JULY

26 Latitude Festival

27 WOMAD Festival

AUGUST

3 Wilderness Festival