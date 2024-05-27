Good Neighbours are the special guests on the latest edition of Down With Boring

This week’s edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show-slash-thingy Down With Boring features special guests aren’t-they-doing-well ‘viral’ sensations Good Neighbours, when it broadcasts tonight (Monday 27th May).

The duo have had a storming year so far, with breakthrough track ‘Home’ running up hundreds of millions of streams as they mark themselves out as one of the most exciting new bands ‘around’. Elsewhere on the latest DWB, we’re looking at the new albums from Billie Eilish and Wallows, and checking out the latest releases from Lava La Rue, CMAT, Beabadoobee, Cardinals, flowerovlove, Amyl & The Sniffers and more.

You can catch this week's Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm BST.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm BST on Dork Radio.