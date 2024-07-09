Good Neighbours have announced a world tour, including UK dates for October

Good Neighbours have announced a world tour, including UK dates starting this October following their summer festival appearances.

The rising duo, who recently released their third single ‘Daisies’, will begin pre-sale for the tour on Wednesday 10th July at 10 am local time, with general on-sale following on Friday 12th July at 10 am local time.

The recent single followed ‘Keep It Up’ and their breakout debut ‘Home’, which has amassed over 270 million global streams. ‘Home’ has entered singles charts in 13 countries, including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 11 weeks. The track has also enjoyed 17 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart and significant radio airplay across the US.

The duo have been building a strong live following in the UK, selling out The Sebright Arms in November 2023 off the back of one SoundCloud demo. They subsequently sold out shows at The Victoria and The Lexington in February, before adding and selling out an additional date at Village Underground due to high demand.

The band’s world tour includes festival appearances across Europe and the UK, followed by headline shows in North America and Europe. Their UK headline dates begin in October, with shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Southampton, and London.

The dates in full read:

JULY

13 BBK Live Festival, Bilbao, Spain*

16 METAStadt Open Air, Vienna, Austria^

27 Latitude Festival, Southwold, UK*

AUGUST

9 Boardmasters, Cornwall, UK*

12 Winterthurer Musikfestwochen, Winterthur, Switzerland*

16 Electric Picnic 2024, Dublin, Ireland*

18 All Points East, London, UK*

23 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK*

25 Reading Festival, Reading, UK*

SEPTEMBER

3 Axis Club Theatre, Toronto, Canada+

4 Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA+

6 The Foundry at the Fillmore, Philadelphia, USA+

8 Lincoln Hall, Chicago, USA+

11 Troubadour, Los Angeles, USA+

12 Rickshaw Shop, San Francisco, USA+

14 Marquis, Denver, USA+

15 Marquee, Tempe, USA+

18 Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, Germany*

OCTOBER

4 Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK+

5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester, UK*

7 King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK+

8 The Grove, Newcastle, UK+

9 Bodega, Nottingham, UK+

11 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham, UK+

12 Patterns, Brighton, UK+

14 Exchange, Bristol, UK+

15 The Joiners, Southampton, UK+

17 Electric Brixton, London, UK+

23 AB Club, Brussels, Belgium+

24 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France+

26 London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands*

28 VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark+

30 Privatclub, Berlin, Germany+

+ Headline Show

*Festival Performance

^Supporting Jungle