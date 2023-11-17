Gossip are back with their first new music in 11 years – check out ‘Crazy Again’

Gossip are back with their first new music in 11 years.

The trio will release their new album ‘Real Power’ on 22nd March via Sony Music Entertainment. Recorded with producer Rick Rubin, it follows on from their 2012 album ‘A Joyful Noise’.

“When we began, so much about Gossip was about running away – that was always in the music,” Beth Ditto comments. “We survived. We came from nothing, and we got the fuck out of there. And to be here 20 years later and still making music together is just incredible.”

Check out new single ‘Crazy Again’ below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 Act Of God

02 Real Power

03 Don’t Be Afraid

04 Crazy Again

05 Edge Of The Sun

06 Give It Up For Love

07 Turn The Card

08 Tell Me Something

09 Light It Up

10 Tough

11 Peace and Quiet