Gossip’s new single ‘Real Power’ is a love letter to Portland

Gossip have released a new single, ‘Real Power’.

It’s the title-track from the trio’s new album, out on 22nd March via Sony Music Entertainment. Recorded with producer Rick Rubin, it follows on from their 2012 album ‘A Joyful Noise’.

Beth Ditto says: “Real Power is about how awesome our city [Portland] is and how it really showed up. The system was being rearranged and we were forcing people to reckon with it in a time when it could literally make you ill, in a pandemic. That’s real power-people coming together, making those decisions to be in the streets.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 Act Of God

02 Real Power

03 Don’t Be Afraid

04 Crazy Again

05 Edge Of The Sun

06 Give It Up For Love

07 Turn The Card

08 Tell Me Something

09 Light It Up

10 Tough

11 Peace and Quiet