Gouge Away have announced their third album, ‘Deep Sage’, with new single ‘Stuck In A Dream’

Gouge Away have announced their third album, ‘Deep Sage’.

The full-length is set for release on 15th March via Deathwish Inc, preceded by opener ‘Stuck in a Dream’.

Recorded live at Atomic Garden East in March 2023, vocalist Christina Michelle says of the process: “Recording live and to tape creates an intense environment where we have no choice but to feed off each other’s energy. We have to get it right in one take and if anyone messes up we all have to start over, so no one wants to be that guy. It adds an element of risk and excitement. We don’t want to sound beautifully polished or perfect anyway. We want to sound like the five of us being human, and no one is better than Jack Shirley when it comes to capturing what it feels like in the room.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Stuck in a Dream

Maybe Blue

Idealized

Deep Sage

A Welcome Change

Overwatering

No Release

The Sharpening

Spaced out

Newtau

Dallas