Gouge Away have shared a new video for ‘No Release’, shot during their time in Paris

Gouge Away have unveiled a new music video for their single ‘No Release’.

The track is taken from their third full-length album ‘Deep Sage’, which was released earlier this year via Deathwish Inc., and arrives ahead of their November US tour dates.

The video, directed by Clara Griot, features footage from the band’s recent show in Paris. Gouge Away comment, “Our friend, Clara Griot, came out to our recent show in Paris with Teenage Wrist and Angel Dust. She filmed and edited a mini-doc of our day there, using behind-the-scenes and live footage from the show. It came out so cool, we asked if she could use the show footage to make a music video for our song, No Release. She did such an amazing job. It’s extra cool because the show was so fun and now we’ll always have this video to look back at it.”

In support of ‘Deep Sage’, the band have announced a November tour with Initiate and COLD GAWD. Regarding the upcoming tour, Gouge Away state, “We’re really looking forward to this tour. We’ve been trying to get something together with Initiate for years, and COLD GAWD are a great band full of new friends. It’s exciting to bring bands together who we not only respect musically, but who we’re excited to hang out with as well.”

The tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

2 Vera Project, Seattle, WA

3 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR

4 C3 Ballroom, Corvallis, OR

6 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA

7 El Cid, Los Angeles, CA

8 Nile Underground, Phoenix, AZ

9 Launchpad, Albuquerque, NM

11 Empire Control Room, Austin, TX

15 Experience Music, Rio de Janeiro, BR

16 Basement Cultural, Curitiba, BR

17 Fabrique Club, Sao Paulo, BR