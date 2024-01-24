Grace Cummings has announced her third album ‘Ramona’

Grace Cummings has shared details of her upcoming third album.

With ‘Ramona’ – the follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Refuge Cove’ and 2022’s ‘Storm Queen’ – set to be released on 5th April, she’s starting the year off by giving us a first look with lead single ‘On and On’.

Speaking about ‘Ramona’, Grace says, “A lot of the time the only way for me to process what’s happening in my life is to write about it. So it’s a deeply personal record. But I hope that people come away from this album feeling like the songs were written just for them. Because they were, in a way. Watching the deeply personal evolve into something that’s shared by so many different people makes me feel less lonely in this world.“

Check out the video for ‘On and On’ below, and catch Grace Cummings on tour at the following:

MAY

15 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium*

16 Stadthalle, Offenbach, Germany*

18 Forum Karlin, Prague, Czechia*

19 Arena Wien, Vienna, Austria*

20 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany*

21 Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, Germany

23 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands*

24 100 Club, London, UK

26 Olympia, Liverpool, UK *

27 Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK*

29 Civic Halls, Wolverhampton, UK*

30 Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK*

31 Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK*

JUNE

02 Maifeld Derby, Mannheim, Germany

03 Import Export, Munich, Germany

04 Unaltrofestival @ Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy *

07 La Boule Noire, Paris, France

12 Bergenfest, Bergen, Norway

*supporting King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard