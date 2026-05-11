Gracie Abrams has lined up her third album ‘Daughter from Hell’ for July
Singer-songwriter unveils follow-up to 'The Secret of Us' alongside lead single details.
A third studio record from Gracie Abrams is on the way. Titled 'Daughter from Hell', the album will arrive on 17th July through Interscope Records.
Co-written and co-produced with her longtime studio partner Aaron Dessner, the project will be introduced by lead single 'Hit the Wall', due out this Thursday after Abrams teased the track via social media earlier in the month.
Discussing the song with Vogue during last week's 2026 MET Gala, Abrams said, "It's the introduction to this new chapter, and I feel grateful and relieved that this is the introduction. I love the song so much and I love the people I made it with. It feels embodied and that feels good. I'm excited for it to belong to everyone else."
The new record follows 2024's 'The Secret of Us', which gave Abrams her first chart-topping release in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands.
Outside of her music output, Abrams is also preparing to step into acting, with a role in the forthcoming A24 feature 'Please', helmed by director Halina Reijn.
Co-written and co-produced with her longtime studio partner Aaron Dessner, the project will be introduced by lead single 'Hit the Wall', due out this Thursday after Abrams teased the track via social media earlier in the month.
Discussing the song with Vogue during last week's 2026 MET Gala, Abrams said, "It's the introduction to this new chapter, and I feel grateful and relieved that this is the introduction. I love the song so much and I love the people I made it with. It feels embodied and that feels good. I'm excited for it to belong to everyone else."
The new record follows 2024's 'The Secret of Us', which gave Abrams her first chart-topping release in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands.
Outside of her music output, Abrams is also preparing to step into acting, with a role in the forthcoming A24 feature 'Please', helmed by director Halina Reijn.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes